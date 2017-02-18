Youth councillors elect new Young Mayor and Deputy Young Mayor for Islington

New leaders have this week been elected to speak up for the young people of Islington and hold authorities to account on the issues that matter to them.

Diana Gomez becomes the new Young Mayor of Islington, and Tega Agbede will take the role of Deputy Young Mayor, following an election among their fellow youth councillors on Monday.

The pair will be responsible for representing Islington’s Youth Council at regional young mayor meetings as well as civic events and awards ceremonies.

Young mayor Diana, who has spent the last year as deputy young mayor, said: “I’m delighted to be elected. My aim is to represent and engage with young people in order to make Islington a great place for us all to enjoy, learn and achieve our goals.”

Tega, the new deputy young mayor, said: “I am really keen to support the young mayor at events and meetings. I am also looking forward to asking council leaders questions on issues which affect us. As young people we have the right to have our voices heard by decision-makers.”

A YOUNG TURKISH IN THE LIST

Meanwhile Serkan Marasli was elected to become the second ever Member for Youth Parliament for Islington.

Serkan said: “I’m really excited about representing Islington’s young people and making an impact at national events organised by the British Youth Council and UK Youth Parliament, including attending the annual sitting at the House of Commons in November.”

Cllr Joe Caluori, Islington Council’s executive member for children, young people and families, said: “Listening to the voices of young people is central to making Islington a fairer borough for all.

“The Youth Council provide real leadership for young people in Islington and the insights and the challenges they provide us with are invaluable.

“I’d like to congratulate Diana, Tega and Serkan, and wish them the very best for an interesting year ahead!”

The Islington Youth Council is elected every two years, but the positions of young mayor, deputy young mayor and member for youth parliament are changed every year to give more of the youth council’s members the opportunity to hold office.

Youth councillors are responsible for making sure the opinions of young people in Islington are heard by campaigning for the needs and interests of their young electorate.

The youth councillors also work with council officers and elected councillors in Islington to ensure young people have a key role in planning, designing, delivering and reviewing services.

Find out more about Islington Youth Council at izzy-info.com, follow them on Facebook or Twitter @IslingtonYC.