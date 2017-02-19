Balıkçıoğlu Cabaret to boost your laughter!

Led by Osman Balıkçıoğlu, the crew and cast of the renowned play “Angolem Hava Yolları” and “Şişman Danışman” gathered together for a festive dinner, to celebrate the great success that their plays attracted. Sponsored by Happy Days Holiday and Londra Gazete (Advertisement Sponsor), the cast and crew enjoyed their evening by also remarking the exciting news of the upcoming tour.

Meeting at the Capital Restaurant of Edmonton, all of the income through the plays have been donated to the Olive Tree Foundation.

Doyen scriptwriter and actor Osman Balıkçıoğlı’s newest plays are to be performed in Cyprus on 1 April, as a part of the cabaret’s upcoming tour. Performances in Cyprus will also dedicate their incomes to the “Help Those with Cancer Association” in Cyprus.

GOOD NEWS ON SOUTH LONDON

Osman Balıkçıoğlu also stated that just before the upcoming Cyprus tour, the plays will have a final round in South London, at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Turkish School as a fundraiser to the school. The play, which is expected to take place in March will announce its exact day and time in the following days.

Mr Balıkçıoğlu also took the moment to thank all their sponsors and supporters alongside their crew and cast.

“OUR AIM IS TO EMBALM OUR CULTURE”

Stating that Balıkçıoğlu Cabaret’s only primary aim is to be helpful and joyous, Mr Balıkçıoğlı said without togetherness and their special bond, nothing would have been possible for them to reach their current success.

“All these plays have been created with love and respect by our amazing team members, we have managed to hold on to our friendship and special bonds to get rid of any envious and egoist feelings that unfortunately generally reigns over in the theatre industry”

“Our aim has never been monetary, it is about embalming our culture and art”

Amongst the cast, are Osman Balıkçıoğlu, Hüsnü Kişi, Fatoş Törer, Fatoş Çağın, Hasan Özöncü, Artun Gökşan and Küçük Şadiye Balıkçıoğlu and in the crew are Devin Çağ, Leyla Çağ, Pembe Törer ve Cemile Gökşan.