Eyva Restaurant’ta Kader Ateş rüzgarı

— 19 Şubat 2017

 

Londra’nın Ilford bölgesinde faaliyet gösteren Eyva Restaurant’ta geçtiğimiz hafta Cumartesi akşamı Kader Ateş rüzgarı esti. Ünlü şovmenin eğlenceli sahnesi, Eyva’da bulunan misafirlere renkli bir gece yaşattı.

Sizler de Eyva Restaurant’tan yerinizi ayırtmak için 9UH, 7-13 Goodmayes Rd, Ilford IG3 adresine gidebilir veya 020 8599 6645 numaralı telefonu arayabilirsiniz.

 

 

 

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 13
