Joan Ryan MP supports campaign to end the ‘cold homes crisis’ in Enfield Nort

Joan Ryan MP is supporting Fuel Poverty Awareness Day by pledging to do more to tackle the 10% of Enfield North households living in a cold, damp home.

Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, on Friday 17th February, is a national campaign to highlight the problem of fuel poverty. There are currently over 4 million households across the UK unable to afford the energy they need to stay warm and healthy in their homes. It is a particular problem for those in low incomes living in energy inefficient homes that are difficult and expensive to heat.

Joan Ryan MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Enfield North, said:

“4000 homes in Enfield North are suffering from fuel poverty, which can lead to extremely poor health, especially in those who are vulnerable such as older people, young children, and those with long term sickness and disabilities. Not only will cold homes cause misery for thousands of residents this winter, but its effects will place an extra strain on our already overstretched health services…”