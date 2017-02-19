Londra Gazete
Son haberler
19 Şubat 2017 - Gurbette evlilik kararı almak çok zor
18 Şubat 2017 - TİLKİLİLER, “Başkanlığa Hayır” diye haykırdı
18 Şubat 2017 - Bozca-Der’den Başkonsolosluğa çağrı
18 Şubat 2017 - “Konsolosluk seçmenlerle alay ediyor!”
17 Şubat 2017 - CHP UK’den sandık müşahidi çağrısı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Joan Ryan MP supports campaign to end the ‘cold homes crisis’ in Enfield Nort

Joan Ryan MP supports campaign to end the ‘cold homes crisis’ in Enfield Nort

— 19 Şubat 2017

Joan Ryan MP

Joan Ryan MP is supporting Fuel Poverty Awareness Day by pledging to do more to tackle the 10% of Enfield North households living in a cold, damp home.

Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, on Friday 17th February, is a national campaign to highlight the problem of fuel poverty. There are currently over 4 million households across the UK unable to afford the energy they need to stay warm and healthy in their homes. It is a particular problem for those in low incomes living in energy inefficient homes that are difficult and expensive to heat.

Joan Ryan MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Enfield North, said:

“4000 homes in Enfield North are suffering from fuel poverty, which can lead to extremely poor health, especially in those who are vulnerable such as older people, young children, and those with long term sickness and disabilities. Not only will cold homes cause misery for thousands of residents this winter, but its effects will place an extra strain on our already overstretched health services…”

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 18
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

16 Şubat 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 833

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close