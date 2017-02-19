Labour MP visits Nottingham Cemevi

Labour Party’s Nottingham MP Chris Leslie, paid a visit to the Nottingham AKM and Cemevi on last Thursday.

Chris Leslie has been the Labour and Cooperative Party Member of Parliament for Nottingham East since the general election in 2010. He has been an active Labour campaigner for over 25 years and believes passionately that power, wealth and opportunity should be in the hands of the many and not the privileged few – and that as a society we achieve more by working together than we can as isolated individuals alone. Visiting the Cemevi, Mr Leslie talked to the staff at the Cemevi and learned more on the functions and targets of the institution.

Many administrative staff members like the Cemevi’s director Mehmet Sağ were with Mr Leslie to talk about future prospects and greetings.

Mr Leslie, on his visit, shared his thoughts by saying:

“Having a special organisation that stands for the Alevi people in my region is nothing but a pride and happiness for me. Different communities come together to remark the importance of diversity and cultural wealth. I shall be in close touch with the Alevi Secretariat in the Parliamentary as well. Thanks a lot for having me here today”

The director of the Cemevi, Mr Mehmet Sağ also shared his thoughts by saying:

“As Alevis we use Cemevis to pray, come together and help our children’s education. We always seek to build bridges and connections with the British Parliamentary through you and therefore we stay connected. Thanks for your visit”