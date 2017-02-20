Britain “No” Platform on the upcoming Turkish referendum

Britain No Platform organised its first far-reaching meeting with the participation of 18 different charities on the February 9th.

Gathering together at the Stoke Newington based Istanbul Restaurant, representatives of the platform tackled the upcoming Turkish referendum in hopes of briefing voters on the stakes of saying yes and what can be the consequences of such a presidential system.

“THE AIM IS A CHANGE OF REGIME”

Moderated by CHP UK’s recently elected president Hasan Dikme, drew attention to the risks of presidential system regime and how it would never fit in the Turkish republican system. He, moreover, highlighted the fact that the main reason of “No Campaign” isn’t directly related with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s reign.

“This is a regime contention and therefore we may be living our last days of our republic. We need to let everyone know what will come next after a decision of Yes and No”

“OUR COUNTRY COMES FIRST”

Established on the 3rd of February 2017, Britain No Platform had launched its campaign targeting different charities around the slogan of “Our country comes first”. The campaign promotes solidarity, rights, law, justice and the future of youth.

REGISTER YOURSELVES TO VOTE!

Mr Dikme also drew attention to the urgency of voting registrations as it is a vital move for Turkish citizens to vote in the UK.