Tilkililer says “No” to the referendum at the solidarity event

Tilkililer Foundation organised its fifth solidarity event on 13 February at the Kervan Hall based in Edmonton. Many attendees came from all over the places from Europe and the UK. Renowned musicians like Mustafa Özarslan, Grup Seyran, Ali Sizer and Koma Sersi performed at the night alongside the participation of HDP Gaziantep MP Prof. Dr. Mahmut Toğrul.

The festive night that involved music, dance and tasty treats, the event also tackled the upcoming Turkish referendum on the regime change. The vitality of voter registration and participation to the referendum was also highlighted.

“THEY ARE DRAGGING OUR COUNTRY INTO DARKNESS”

Speaking on behalf of “Democracy No Platform”, Doğan Genç remarked the importance of why saying “No” is the necessary vote to cast.

“The current Turkish government is willing to drag Turkey into darkness. We have to avoid Turkey’s backlash into darkness and must ensure everyone is registered to vote in the UK”

“WE WON’T MAKE HIM THE PRESIDENT”

Speaking at the event, HDP Gaziantep MP Prof. Mahmut Toğrul also shared his thoughts and declared his vote is going to be a No in the referendum.

“Since the 80s we have scattered all around the globe but our heart remained in Turkey. Turkey is being ruled through racism and we have to resist against the possible darkness that the Turkish Government is planning to descend on us