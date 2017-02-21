Bozca-Der on the upcoming Turkish referendum and voting

Cinsiyet eşitsizliği ve öğretmen açığı— 21 Şubat 2017
I gazete sayfalarında bugün Avam Kamarası’ndaki iki komisyonun açıklamalarına da yer verdi.
Bozca-Der recently shared a press statement on the upcoming referendum. The release followed statements as follows:
“Our charity is based in North London and through overall records we can say there are 3000 members to Bozca-Der.
As almost every member of this crowd lives and resides in London, Turkish Consulate must be mindful on the organisation of the upcoming voting system, to be specific needs to place voting venues close to North London areas. Az Bozca-Der, we request our inquiry to be taken into account with great care.
We also think the very last minute amendments to the address registration deadlines to vote have been quite unpleasant and rushed. This act with a confronting with a fait accompli frankly shows an intention of blocking people’s right to vote. We do condemn this action and those who led this happen”
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak