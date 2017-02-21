Know this man? Police want to talk to him after a sexual assault in Grays

Cinsiyet eşitsizliği ve öğretmen açığı— 21 Şubat 2017
Police are searching for a man after a serious sexual assault.
ESSEX Police has issued a photo of an east London man wanted for questioning over a sexual sexual assault.
Geoffrey Bonsu, 34, has links to Waltham Cross and Enfield. Geoffrey Bonsu, 34, has no fixed address in London, but has links to Waltham Cross and Enfield.
The incident happpened in Grays.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dc Sharon Lond on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
