Londra Gazete
Son haberler
21 Şubat 2017 - İngitereli Aleviler Hollanda’da cem bağlayacak
20 Şubat 2017 - “Türkiye’de demokrasi uçurumun başında”
20 Şubat 2017 - Demokrasi İçin Hayır Platformu bu akşam toplanıyor
20 Şubat 2017 - Osmanlı posta pulu koleksiyonu ziyarete açıldı
19 Şubat 2017 - İşçi Partili vekil Nottingham Cemevini ziyaret etti
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Know this man? Police want to talk to him after a sexual assault in Grays

Know this man? Police want to talk to him after a sexual assault in Grays

— 21 Şubat 2017

Police are searching for a man after a serious sexual assault.

ESSEX Police has issued a photo of an east London man wanted for questioning over a sexual sexual assault.

Geoffrey Bonsu, 34, has links to Waltham Cross and Enfield. Geoffrey Bonsu, 34, has no fixed address in London, but has links to Waltham Cross and Enfield.

The incident happpened in Grays.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dc Sharon Lond on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 123
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

16 Şubat 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 833

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close