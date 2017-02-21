Man dies after car crashes into lorry in Edmonton

Cinsiyet eşitsizliği ve öğretmen açığı— 21 Şubat 2017
I gazete sayfalarında bugün Avam Kamarası’ndaki iki komisyonun açıklamalarına da yer verdi.
A man has died after a car crashed into a lorry in the early hours of the morning.
The A406 North Circular was closed westbound between the A1010 and A10 junctions in Edmonton until around 9.30am today (Saturday, February 11) after a car crashed into a stationary lorry there at 2am.
Police were called to the crash scene at the North Circular junction with Bull Lane along with the London Ambulance Service.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, but no one else was injured.
His next of kin have not been made aware.
The road has now been reopened but investigations are still ongoing.
Traffic delays stretched towards
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak