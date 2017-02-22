Londra Gazete
Son haberler
22 Şubat 2017 - Yeni Başkonsolostan ilk mesaj
21 Şubat 2017 - İngitereli Aleviler Hollanda’da cem bağlayacak
20 Şubat 2017 - “Türkiye’de demokrasi uçurumun başında”
20 Şubat 2017 - Demokrasi İçin Hayır Platformu bu akşam toplanıyor
20 Şubat 2017 - Osmanlı posta pulu koleksiyonu ziyarete açıldı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Missing girl in Enfield

Missing girl in Enfield

— 22 Şubat 2017

 

 

A “VULNERABLE” 15-year-old has been reported missing.

Shania Salmon-Norville was last seen at home in Carterhatch Road, Enfield at around 6am on Tuesday (February 7).

Police officers are becoming more and more concerned for her safety, and are appealing to anyone with any information that could trace her.

Shania is black with black hair, which she usually ties up.

She is around 5ft 2in, slim, and “looks older than 15”.

She is likely to be wearing a black or grey Nike tracksuit with big white stripes down the arms.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 22
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

16 Şubat 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 833

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close