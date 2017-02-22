Missing girl in Enfield

A “VULNERABLE” 15-year-old has been reported missing.

Shania Salmon-Norville was last seen at home in Carterhatch Road, Enfield at around 6am on Tuesday (February 7).

Police officers are becoming more and more concerned for her safety, and are appealing to anyone with any information that could trace her.

Shania is black with black hair, which she usually ties up.

She is around 5ft 2in, slim, and “looks older than 15”.

She is likely to be wearing a black or grey Nike tracksuit with big white stripes down the arms.