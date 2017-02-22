Missing girl in Enfield

Seks yaparken bile bayılıyor— 22 Şubat 2017
28 yaşındaki Laura Crow, nadir görülen Posttaşikardi sendromu sebebiyle; güldüğünde, spor yaptığında, yeterince uyumadığında ve hatta seks sırasında bile bayılıyor.
A “VULNERABLE” 15-year-old has been reported missing.
Shania Salmon-Norville was last seen at home in Carterhatch Road, Enfield at around 6am on Tuesday (February 7).
Police officers are becoming more and more concerned for her safety, and are appealing to anyone with any information that could trace her.
Shania is black with black hair, which she usually ties up.
She is around 5ft 2in, slim, and “looks older than 15”.
She is likely to be wearing a black or grey Nike tracksuit with big white stripes down the arms.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak