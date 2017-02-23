Famous Turkish fashion designer reminds 15 July martyrs

Globally known Turkish fashion designer Zeynep Kartal who lives in London, presented another echoing fashion Show at the Turkey’s London Embassy.

Referring to Turkey’s past 15 July coup attempt, Kartal dedicated the fashion Show to the power of democracy which attracted great press interest from both local and mainstream media. The collection that has been delicately prepared by Kartal fort he Autumn/Winter season, was represented by Jude Cisse and Cherelle Patterson.

The collection that presents a strong feminine silhouette infused with romantic flowing fabrics and delicate luxurious textures, was loved by everyone. Between the haze of florals, decidedly ladylike shapes run throughout the collection across high neck blouses and nipped in waists, subtle expressions of the female form can be seen on sleeveless dresses and intricate rose embroidery on sheer tulle layers that grow up the dresses like weaving vines.

Separates in this collection provide key day-to-evening looks for the glamorous woman living in a fast paced society, as the more daring tailored shorts and wide legged trousers are paired with Tuxedo style blazers enhancing the female form. Signature Zeynep Kartal gowns come in a variety of complimentary styles from full skirt debutant affairs to demure, sophisticated column dresses.

Taking inspiration from the rich colour palette of the monarchy archives, Kartal has strayed from last seasons monochromatic palette with a colourful display of khaki, dusty lilac, champagne, aubergine, Ivory and blush pink.

“DEMOCRACY BRIDAL DRESS”

Zeynep Kartal garments are made using the finest natural fabrics, including silk, transparent chiffon, organza and handmade lace. All pieces are made using couture techniques with an emphasis on clean cuts and elegant embellishment including piquant embroidery and delicate appliqués.

At the end of the catwalk, Kartal also personally introduced her masterpiece, “the Democracy Bridal Dress”, adorned with flowery modern touches yet preserving traditional bridal textures on it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s wife Emine Erdoğan also sent a message, congratulating the renowned designer for her enduring success in fashion world along with thanking the Turkish Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç for his kind hosting.