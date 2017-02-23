“Vote No for Democracy Platform” visits Londra Gazete

Vote No for Democracy Platform visited Londra Gazete, outlining their campaigns roots and why they people should vote no in the upcoming Turkish referendum which will determine whether the country reorganises the political regime as a presidential system.

As the historic referendum is fast approaching, it is believed that the aftermaths of the referendum will determine the regime of the political system. Vote No for Democracy Platform comprises 25 different charities’ involvement that shaped itself up after the decision of the upcoming Turkish referendum. Visiting Londra Gazete, Britain Alevi Federation President İsrafil Erbil, Day-Mer former President Ahmet Sezgin, solicitor Serpil Ersan and journalist Akın Olgun remarked their points on why voting No in the referendum is vital and needed.

Criticizing the AKP Government and the authoritarian aspirations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the committee said:

“We are against an aspiration of one-man dictatorship and the exclusion of human rights and the law”

DEMOCRACY DEMONSTRATION TOOK PLACE ON MONDAY

Taking place in Kervan Restaurant, the platform organised a campaign event on last Monday. The platform briefed the guests on why it is significant to vote no and determine the future accordingly.

“We will shout as loud as possible to defend voting No as this means protecting our democracy light. We are the people of Turkey that defend secularism, democracy and a solidarity amongst communities. We say no to fascism. Our elected MPs, teachers, journalists are now in jail and we fight for the equality for all”

Many local charities like Daymer, Gikder, Tilkililer, Paz-Der, Bozca-Der, Kırkısraklılar, Dersimliler, Cemevi, Socialist Women Union, Britain Alevi Women Union did attend the event by collectively running the No campaign.