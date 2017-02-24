TCCA celebrates the 40th Anniversary

Turkish Cypriot Community Association’s staff and many members of the association along with distinguished guests came together to celebrate the charity’s 40th year from its establishment. Attendees enjoyed the festive evening over delicious treats and a wide selection of drinks, along with fulfilling each other’s longing.

Taking place at charity’s building in Haringey, the guests also enjoyed the Picture exhibition reminiscing the olden days of charity, taking back the guests decades ago. Attending to the event, were Haringey Mayor Ali Gül Özbek, Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, TCCA first founding president Yaşar İsmailoğlu, Councillor Erin Celebi from Enfield Council along with many others from the community and charities.

Opening the event, Onur İbrahim from TCCA’s board of directors gave his speech on the significance of bonding cultures together but also not forgetting the roots of cultural core. Mr İbrahim highlighted the fact that how TCCA stands for being a home for many.

“Turkish Cypriots who had to flee their own lands once and came here for a fresh start are very important people as they are the types of people who enrich those lands they step on.

“Our distinguished projects are developed based on assessed need and thereafter provided in partnership with beneficiaries, stakeholders and members. Our leading “TCHomecare” project for example, founded in 1993, specialises in providing high quality domiciliary care services for the Turkish, Greek and English speaking community in their own home. Our aim is to provide culturally sensitive, high quality care services to the elderly and disabled within these communities and work towards strategic goals to ensure a better quality of life for those receiving our services”

Getting on with the next speech, TCCA’s first founding president and author Yaşar İsmailoğlu remarked how TCCA has achieved to be a leading unit in the Turkish speaking communities.

“I remember the first days when we came to the UK, we all had realised that the obstacles in talking in English and language barriers were blocking our way of expression and was a tough difficulty. Therefore, we had a look into what other minorities in the city were doing and came across with the existence of community centres. In the end, we established TCCA to be the voice of our Turkish speaking communities.

“I am so happy where TCCA is at right now and it feels like celebrating an offspring’s birthday”

Haringey Mayor Ali Gül Özbek, in his speech, thanked and shared his gratitude and expressed his good wishes for the future of the charity.

“I am so thankful that our communities have a place like TCCA. Your labour is a priceless wonder. Thank you and hope to celebrate more anniversaries of TCCA in the future”

Speaking after the Mayor Ali Gül Özbek, Northern Cyprus representative Zehra Başaran thanked every single Turkish Cypriot who thrives to make UK a better place by their enduring support to the economy, culture and arts.

“When I came to London to come into the office 6 months ago, I met with many beautiful and welcoming Turkish Cypriots that somehow are decaying in numbers in Northern Cyprus. Even when buying my halloumi from Yaşar Halim, people greeted and embraced me with great friendliness. In my political contacts at the Parliamentary, I always repeat one thing that Turkish Cypriots enrich and strengthen where they are”

The guests then enjoyed the surprise birthday cake specially designed for TCCA’s 40th anniversary over treats and music.