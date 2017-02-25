Londra Gazete
Just one rare £50k Jane Austen fiver still to be found

— 25 Şubat 2017

The third of four engraved £5 notes worth £50,000 has been found leaving one more still undiscovered.

One more of the highly-valuable fivers, marked with a tiny engraving of Jane Austen by acclaimed artist Graham Short, is still yet to be found.

The four incredibly rare notes were secretly released into circulation across the UK last year. The Birmingham-based artist spent each of the notes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The first note was found in December last year by a café customer in Blackwood, south Wales, who had bought a sausage and egg sandwich and received the money in change.

