Just one rare £50k Jane Austen fiver still to be found

Bastonu silah sanıp vurdular— 25 Şubat 2017
İngiltere’nin Manchester kentinde, görme engelli bir kişi, bastonunu silah sanan polis memurları tarafından şok tabancasıyla vuruldu.
The third of four engraved £5 notes worth £50,000 has been found leaving one more still undiscovered.
One more of the highly-valuable fivers, marked with a tiny engraving of Jane Austen by acclaimed artist Graham Short, is still yet to be found.
The four incredibly rare notes were secretly released into circulation across the UK last year. The Birmingham-based artist spent each of the notes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The first note was found in December last year by a café customer in Blackwood, south Wales, who had bought a sausage and egg sandwich and received the money in change.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak