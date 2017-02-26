Londra Gazete
Ottoman stamp collections opened to visit in London

— 26 Şubat 2017

The exhibition named “Ottoman Empire from Gibraltar to Vienna and Aden Gulf” was opened to public that exhibiting a range of Ottoman stamps.

Took place between 15 February and 18 February the exhibition was based in the London Islıngton Business Design Centre. The opening of the exhibition also had London’s Turkey Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç and saw many bureucrats attending.

