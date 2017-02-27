Bora Aksu takes London Fashion Week by storm

Famous Turkish designer Bora Aksu showcased his Autumn/Winter 2017 collection at the London Fashion Week. As one of the only two Turkish designers showcasing at London Fashion Week, the collection attracted a high volume of interest.

The collection was inspired by Princess Sophia Dullep Singh’s fluctuant life throughout her strive to protect and work for women’s rights, particularly their rights to elect and get elected. The textures and colours do signify the princess’ different shades of life, such as the black and White parts signify her determined and activist temperament.

MORE ON BORA AKSU

London based Turkish designer Bora Aksu received his first acclaim when he graduated from Central St Martin’s MA in 2002. Hailed as ‘the star of the show’ by The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Independent, Bora’s collection also attracted the eye of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabanna who purchased pieces to use as inspiration.

With confidence in Bora assured the ARG group awarded him sponsorship enabling him to make his debut off-schedule show at London Fashion Week in February 2003. A resounding success his debut was named ‘one of the top five shows’ by The Guardian and subsequently led Aksu to receive the New Generation Award placing him on the official London Fashion Week schedule the very next season. In total four consecutive New Generation Awards were given to Bora who remains on the official London Fashion Week schedule.