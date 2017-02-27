Londra Gazete
Son haberler
26 Şubat 2017 - Başkanlık sistemi seçmenin kafasını karıştırdı
25 Şubat 2017 - 1917: Rusya’da özgürlüğün baharı
25 Şubat 2017 - Ünlü tasarımcı Zeynep Kartal ‘15 Temmuz’u unutturmuyor
25 Şubat 2017 - Limasollular Derneği UK’den ‘Kelebeklerin Dansı’na destek
25 Şubat 2017 - Seçmen kaydı için son gün 26 Şubat
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Bora Aksu takes London Fashion Week by storm

Bora Aksu takes London Fashion Week by storm

— 27 Şubat 2017

Famous Turkish designer Bora Aksu showcased his Autumn/Winter 2017 collection at the London Fashion Week. As one of the only two Turkish designers showcasing at London Fashion Week, the collection attracted a high volume of interest.

The collection was inspired by Princess Sophia Dullep Singh’s fluctuant life throughout her strive to protect and work for women’s rights, particularly their rights to elect and get elected. The textures and colours do signify the princess’ different shades of life, such as the black and White parts signify her determined and activist temperament.

MORE ON BORA AKSU

London based Turkish designer Bora Aksu received his first acclaim when he graduated from Central St Martin’s MA in 2002. Hailed as ‘the star of the show’ by The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Independent, Bora’s collection also attracted the eye of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabanna who purchased pieces to use as inspiration.

With confidence in Bora assured the ARG group awarded him sponsorship enabling him to make his debut off-schedule show at London Fashion Week in February 2003. A resounding success his debut was named ‘one of the top five shows’ by The Guardian and subsequently led Aksu to receive the New Generation Award placing him on the official London Fashion Week schedule the very next season. In total four consecutive New Generation Awards were given to Bora who remains on the official London Fashion Week schedule.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 148
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

23 Şubat 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 834

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close