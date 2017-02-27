Lefkaralılar endures their culture in London

Brexit İngiltere’de doktor açığı doğurabilir— 27 Şubat 2017
Avrupa ülkelerinde staj gören binlerce doktorun İngiltere’nin AB’den ayrılma kararının ardından İngiltere’den ayrılabileceği uyarısı yapıldı.
Lefkaralılar in London had a special gathering on last Sunday at the Cyprus House in Haringey.
Saying that their primary aim is to embalm the Cypriot culture and life in London and make Lefkaralılar get together, charity’s chair Arif Serenova said: “We are telling the stories of our lovely village to next generations to embalm its heritage. One of our primary aims is also to maintain the bonds we have and strengthen them. Therefore we thrive to organise gatherings like this to stay connected”
The charity is planning to organise another ball in October, which’s income is donated to the Çayırova Village Primary School in North Cyprus.
