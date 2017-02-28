“We want a responsible President now!”

UETD UK organised an event under the name “For a Strong Turkey a strong Yes” in Swindon. Participating to the event as the speaker, Turkey’s Presidential Chief Adviser Ayşe Türkmenoğlu tackled the ongoing questions on what it would mean to vote “Yes” in the upcoming Turkish referendum, which will determine the political regime in the country’s future. Attending to the event were also UETD UK President Dr. Turhan Özen, UETD UK Swindon Branch President Erdal Ocakbey, businessperson Ömer Faruk Özgül and fashion designer Zeynep Kartal.

Türkmenoğlu referred the upcoming referendum as a vital move for the country’s future and so is voting yes.

“In Turkey, the current presidential authorities have been designed after the 1982 Coup in order for it to fit the era’s president, Kenan Evren. According to this authority structure, the president can intervene any internal or international affairs, freely make appointments, and gather the ministers’ council. Our current President strives to actually limit his authorities so it all sits on fairness.

Türkmenoğlu also denied the accusations towards the presidential system’s foreseen implications, like it being an authoritarian and patronising regime.

“These accusations are completely lies. Laws cannot be made according to people, individuals. The people’s needs of such country determines any possible change. It is known that our President is the Founder and Vice-President of AKP, however he has always been equal to the 80 million people of Turkey ever since his election”

Later on, Türkmenoğlu visited a new mosque opened in Swindon along with answering the local people and their reasons of voting yes.