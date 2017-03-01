Lorry driver arrested after man killed ‘on way to pray at mosque’

A lorry driver has been arrested after a man was knocked down and killed while walking to a mosque in east London.

The 79-year-old pedestrian was “dragged under the lorry” in the crash on Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, at about 12.30pm on Thursday. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics but died shortly before 2pm.

The lorry driver, a 44-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until May. The victim has been name locally as Mohammad Yousef, of Walthamstow. He was on his way to pray at the mosque when he died, according to the East London and West Essex Guardian.

Ahmet Kasim, manager of K & H Timber Supplier, located next to the junction with Northumberland Road where the crash happened, said he heard a commotion before running outside.

He told the Standard: “A bit of a crowd was gathering. People were shouting. A Met Police spokesman said: “Whilst officers believe they know who the deceased is they await formal identification. A post-mortem will take place in due course.”

Any witnesses are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath Traffic Garage on 020 8597 4874 or the police non-emergency number on 101.