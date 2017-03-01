Londra Gazete
Son haberler
1 Mart 2017 - Avrupa ve “yeni” dünya
26 Şubat 2017 - Başkanlık sistemi seçmenin kafasını karıştırdı
25 Şubat 2017 - 1917: Rusya’da özgürlüğün baharı
25 Şubat 2017 - Ünlü tasarımcı Zeynep Kartal ‘15 Temmuz’u unutturmuyor
25 Şubat 2017 - Limasollular Derneği UK’den ‘Kelebeklerin Dansı’na destek
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Lorry driver arrested after man killed ‘on way to pray at mosque’

Lorry driver arrested after man killed ‘on way to pray at mosque’

— 1 Mart 2017

A lorry driver has been arrested after a man was knocked down and killed while walking to a mosque in east London.

The 79-year-old pedestrian was “dragged under the lorry” in the crash on Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, at about 12.30pm on Thursday. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics but died shortly before 2pm.

The lorry driver, a 44-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until May. The victim has been name locally as Mohammad Yousef, of Walthamstow. He was on his way to pray at the mosque when he died, according to the East London and West Essex Guardian.

Ahmet Kasim, manager of K & H Timber Supplier, located next to the junction with Northumberland Road where the crash happened, said he heard a commotion before running outside.

He told the Standard: “A bit of a crowd was gathering. People were shouting. A Met Police spokesman said: “Whilst officers believe they know who the deceased is they await formal identification. A post-mortem will take place in due course.”

Any witnesses are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath Traffic Garage on 020 8597 4874 or the police non-emergency number on 101.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 331
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

23 Şubat 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 834

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close