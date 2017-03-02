“Mihri Müşfik and Istanbul” to celebrate International Women’s Day

Yunus Emre Institute is set to host an exhibition that will take place between 8th – 30th March 2017 with the participation of the Istanbul Women Painters Society, which was founded by artist and art researcher Nilgün Sarp to honour the memory of Mihri Müşfik Hanım.

In 1917, Mihri Müşfik Hanım wanted to establish the Istanbul Women Painters Society but due to the lack of opportunities a century ago, it did not come to fruition. In 2005, Nilgün Sarp achieved what was conceptualised by Mihri Müşfik Hanım and established the Society. Today in 2017, exactly a century after and on the day of International Women’s Day, Istanbul Women Painters Society has the honour to welcome you to this event.

The exhibition will display a selection of 31 paintings from 16 artists, inspired by the Turkish aristocrat and artist, Mihri Müşfik. She was the first female Ottoman contemporary artist and also initiated the foundation of the Art School for Women.The inspiration behind the artwork of the Turkish Women Artists Society is a mix between Istanbul’s rich culture and Mihri Müşfik Hanım’s heritage.

Istanbul is invariably referred to as a bridge between continents as well as civilizations. The city is full of colourful scenes. The exhibition will reveal different aspects of the city’s cultural and social values to art enthusiast in London, through various artistic techniques with the aim to convey the uniqueness of Istanbul’s landscape.

“Mihri Müşfik and Istanbul” exhibition is curated by artist Terry Katalan in honour of International Women’s Day. She hopes to highlight the importance of being active in our communities in order to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment, for a more prosperous future through international conversation and understanding.