“NHS cuts will affect you too”

As NHS cuts are a big concern amongst the residents across the UK, a feared privatisation of NHS in the future is on agendas for many outlets and organisations. The Turkish-Kurdish Community Centre tackled the currents cuts and ongoing obstacles at the NHS. As speakers, GPs Dr. Coral Jones and Doktor Meyrem Kaya were invited to the event.

The event that took place last week, Dr Kaya stated the worrying shifts she has been put through which sometimes exceeds 16 hours per day. Dr Kaya said the circumstances to effectively operate as a GP has been hardened immensely. Dr Kaya also drew attention to the fact that over 30 thousand patients died due to the saddening consequences of cuts. Her fact was also supported by a governmental report that accumulates data reports since 2010.

Surgery assistant Sevgi Taş, also gave an example of a child losing his life on his way to another hospital. She underlines that fact that these cuts affect the mobility of services from ambulance service to first aid.

Day-Mer secretary Oktay Şahbaz, upon the end of panel said: “NHS service is given to residents of the UK regardless of their residence status, whether they are immigrants or citizens. It is a right that was owned by people in the 1950s by an amazing effort and labour of people and society. We cannot stand a privatised model for NHS which has been shaped through the immense cuts that we face nowadays. As the Turkish, Kurdish and Turkish-Cypriots we also have to raise our voices against these implementations and protect our NHS.”