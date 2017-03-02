Teenager who posted loaded gun through letterbox in north London locked-up

A cycling teenager who posted a loaded gun through a letterbox in north east London has been locked up. Hugo Borges, 18, was cycling in Matthias Road, Dalston, with another man when the pair were asked to stop by two police officers in November last year.

The men fled and the police, also riding bicycles, gave chase, Blackfriars Crown Court heard. The teenager was searched and discovered to be carrying 53 wraps of cocaine and 38 wraps of heroin, the court was told.

The gun was recovered from the address and found to be loaded with ammunition.

Borges admitted four drugs and firearms offences. He was sentenced to seven years at a young offenders institute at the same court on Friday. Officers spotted Borges post a converted blank firing pistol through the door of a house in the road.

Detective Constable Grace Milner, from Islington Borough, said: “Borges is today starting a lengthy prison sentence having been left with no option but to plead guilty to these serious offences.

“I would encourage anyone who has information regarding the supply of drugs or the possession or firearms to contact police with their concerns, so that appropriate action can be taken against the criminals involved.”