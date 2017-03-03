Former Turkish President visits UETD UK

The event that took place last week was also joined by the UETD UK President Dr. Turhan Özen, UETD UK Secretary Ali Demirci, UETD UK Youth Branches President Dr. Egemen Tezcan, UETD UK BKYK members Şükrü Aybakar and Merve Demir.

The event that mostly covered questions and comments on the upcoming Turkish referendum, Mr Gül also made statements on his experiences and life back when he was a student in the UK. Remarking the fact that Turkey’s relations with the UK has always been more efficient compared to other European countries, Mr Gül referred to London as a World capital and therefore it is vital for Turkish speaking communities in London to be entrepreneurs and innovative people to make their voices heard. Mr Gül concluded his statement by thanking the UETD UK members by congratulating them for UETD UK’s enduring success.