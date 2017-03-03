Women’s Platform UK on Women’s Day

Women’s Platform UK (WPUK) is set to organise an event on the upcoming international women’s day, moderated by Professor Belma Ötüş Baskett along with the participation of distinguished guests such as the Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Ayfer Orhan (Cllr), Semra Nijhar and Zeynep Dervişoğlu Ober as speakers.

WPUK and Lifetime Learning Charity will be organising a special event promoting awareness towards women that covers mostly topics around the upcoming international women’s day. WPUK’s Founder and Director Nilgün Yıldırım, stated that the speakers are now confirmed as the Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Ayfer Orhan (Cllr), sociologist and author Semra Nijhar and businesswoman Zeynep Dervişoğlu Ober.

“As long we are equally supported, both from men and women we shall have a stronger community. Therefore we are now organising this exclusive event in which we bring a range of amazing women from very different backgrounds, in hopes of a diversity of messages and advices” says Miss Yıldırım.

The event will take place on the 11th of March at the Angel House in Canary Wharf, 225 Marsh Wall E14 9FW at 4pm. A fee of 10 pounds will be donated for projects on migrant women studies and enterprises.