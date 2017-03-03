Londra Gazete
Son haberler
3 Mart 2017 - “Şimdi markalaşarak büyüme zamanı”
3 Mart 2017 - “NHS kesintileri sizi de etkileyecek”
3 Mart 2017 - Aleviler Trafalgar Meydanı’nda ‘Hayır’ diyecek
2 Mart 2017 - +1 Türkiye Platformu yeni dönem toplantılarına başladı
2 Mart 2017 - CHP UK’den Emekçi Kadınlar için panel ve konser
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Women’s Platform UK on Women’s Day

Women’s Platform UK on Women’s Day

— 3 Mart 2017

Women’s Platform UK (WPUK) is set to organise an event on the upcoming international women’s day, moderated by Professor Belma Ötüş Baskett along with the participation of distinguished guests such as the Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Ayfer Orhan (Cllr), Semra Nijhar and Zeynep Dervişoğlu Ober as speakers.

WPUK and Lifetime Learning Charity will be organising a special event promoting awareness towards women that covers mostly topics around the upcoming international women’s day. WPUK’s Founder and Director Nilgün Yıldırım, stated that the speakers are now confirmed as the Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Ayfer Orhan (Cllr), sociologist and author Semra Nijhar and businesswoman Zeynep Dervişoğlu Ober.

“As long we are equally supported, both from men and women we shall have a stronger community. Therefore we are now organising this exclusive event in which we bring a range of amazing women from very different backgrounds, in hopes of a diversity of messages and advices” says Miss Yıldırım.

The event will take place on the 11th of March at the Angel House in Canary Wharf, 225 Marsh Wall E14 9FW at 4pm. A fee of 10 pounds will be donated for projects on migrant women studies and enterprises.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 38
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

02 Mart 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 835

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close