Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Britain Alevi Federation setting a demonstration

Britain Alevi Federation setting a demonstration

— 4 Mart 2017

Britain Alevi Federation is organising a meet and demonstration by the Trafalgar Square, to raise voices towards Alevis and Alevi rights globally. The press release from the BAF states the following remarks:

“To stop the oppression and hostility of the AKP Government over freedom and law, there is the chance to make things better by saying No to the upcoming referendum. Therefore we shall be meeting by the Trafalgar Square, central London on 26 March 2017 Sunday at 1PM to promote and raise awareness to the importance of saying No at the referendum.

We shall be saying No to discrimination, fascism and inequality in all sorts and for our demand for a better and brighter future. We are inviting everyone to promote this important message for a better future and hope to see you all supporting us”

 

