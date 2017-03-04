IHH-UK distributes blankets and duvets to refugees

Batan gemiden balıkçıların kurtarılma anları— 4 Mart 2017
İngiltere’de bir gemi içinde bulunan dört balıkçı, Cuma günü sabah saat altı civarlarında gemilerinin batmaya başladığını fark ettileri an yardım çağrısında bulundular.
Islamic Helping Hands UK distributed more than 2 thousand blankets and duvets to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
To monitor and supervise the distribution, IHH UK President Ali Tahir made a statement on the enterprise as follows:
“On 17 February we commenced our trip from London to Beirut and once we were landed we diligently started to get on with visiting the storehouse to the blankets. After getting through tough security checks and monitoring and the distribution moments witnessed such emotional times. We have come to realise the preciousness of how Turkey opens itself to the refugees as the scenery we saw in Arsel town rather broke our hearts”
Mr Tahir also stated that wherever they visited in the region everyone extended their great wishes for Turkey and how it operates as a safe and good-hearted shelter for refugees.
