Londra Gazete
Son haberler
4 Mart 2017 - Tiranlık ve günümüz
4 Mart 2017 - Televizyon izlemek hangi hastalıklara neden oluyor?
4 Mart 2017 - UETD UK ile AKP’li vekil Karayel Londra Gazete’yi ziyaret etti
4 Mart 2017 - Tuğrul Türkeş Londra’da vatandaşla buluşacak
3 Mart 2017 - “Şimdi markalaşarak büyüme zamanı”
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / IHH-UK distributes blankets and duvets to refugees

IHH-UK distributes blankets and duvets to refugees

— 4 Mart 2017

Islamic Helping Hands UK distributed more than 2 thousand blankets and duvets to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

To monitor and supervise the distribution, IHH UK President Ali Tahir made a statement on the enterprise as follows:

“On 17 February we commenced our trip from London to Beirut and once we were landed we diligently started to get on with visiting the storehouse to the blankets. After getting through tough security checks and monitoring and the distribution moments witnessed such emotional times. We have come to realise the preciousness of how Turkey opens itself to the refugees as the scenery we saw in Arsel town rather broke our hearts”

Mr Tahir also stated that wherever they visited in the region everyone extended their great wishes for Turkey and how it operates as a safe and good-hearted shelter for refugees.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 20
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

02 Mart 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 835

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close