“This is time to expand our brand horizons”

European Turkish Brands Union (ATMB) brought different industry representatives together in London. Attending to the event were the recent Turkish Consul General to London Çınar Ergin, Turkish Embassy Trade Secretary Aytuğ Göksü along with many other guests.

“ONE OF OUR AIMS…”

ATMB’s director Cafer Mahiroğlu, welcomed the guests from a wide range of industries like tourism, law, fashion, construction and immigration.

“We are to be the bridges that Turkey can us for future economic integrations. We stand for being a substantial source and potential to enhance Turkey’s economy from Europe. Moreover, we have to plug into our strong suits and make it much stronger to benefit Turkey”

“BIGGER SUCCESSES ARE ON THE WAY”

Turkish Consul General, Çınar Ergin in his speech highlighted the importance of the business intertwinements that Turkey can use by referring to it as a value of two countries’ core relationship structure.

“As long as we put our efforts and Powers together, we can achieve anything as it is inevitably proven that we shall succeed once we put our forces together. An amazing exemplar of it would be the last 15 July coup attempt.”