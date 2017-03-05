+1 Turkiye Platform on future projects

Okulların geleceği Haringey’de tartışıldı— 5 Mart 2017
OKUL finansmanı krizini konuşmak üzere aileler ve politikacılar bir araya geldi.
A recently formed platform for Turkish speaking communities’ engagement with current affairs as being a non-partisan union, +1 Turkiye Platform briefed Londra Gazete on their standpoints and future plans. Last week, opening a stall in North London’s Newington Green area, , +1 Turkiye Platform staff had briefed locals on why voting No would be a way for a brighter future in the upcoming Turkish referendum.
On last Monday, the board met at Shereton Hotel Angel to talk strategy and prospective enterprises. Since Artı-Bir staff identify themselves and the union as a non-partisan initiative, the staff members remarked the importance of raising awareness regardless of any ideological reservations and thoughts. Füsun Yaman, from Artı-Bir, stated that their doors are open for everyone who are seeking for a brighter, more democratic and more modern Turkey.
One of the spokesperson of +1 Turkiye Platform, Fusun Yaman said: “Our priority this year is to raise awareness towards the upcoming Turkish referendum and women rights. We seek to make people think over this matter as voting No isn’t a political siding to us. It is an act to preserve modern Turkey and grant a better future for next generations. Yaman says that it is vital for people of Turkey to implement on what is good for the country’s future before political ideologies and/or visions. She says this is why Artı-Bir stands for being a non-partisan and non-ideological movement so therefore it provides the communities with impartial updates.”
It was also stated that since the initial campaign covers the Turkish referendum, +1 Turkiye platform is already in construction of plans to engage with Turkish speaking communities with seminars, panels and wider services for the Spring/Summer term.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak