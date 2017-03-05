Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / +1 Turkiye Platform on future projects

+1 Turkiye Platform on future projects

— 5 Mart 2017

A recently formed platform for Turkish speaking communities’ engagement with current affairs as being a non-partisan union, +1 Turkiye Platform briefed Londra Gazete on their standpoints and future plans. Last week, opening a stall in North London’s Newington Green area, , +1 Turkiye Platform staff had briefed locals on why voting No would be a way for a brighter future in the upcoming Turkish referendum.

On last Monday, the board met at Shereton Hotel Angel to talk strategy and prospective enterprises. Since Artı-Bir staff identify themselves and the union as a non-partisan initiative, the staff members remarked the importance of raising awareness regardless of any ideological reservations and thoughts. Füsun Yaman, from Artı-Bir, stated that their doors are open for everyone who are seeking for a brighter, more democratic and more modern Turkey.

One of the spokesperson of +1 Turkiye Platform, Fusun Yaman said: “Our priority this year is to raise awareness towards the upcoming Turkish referendum and women rights. We seek to make people think over this matter as voting No isn’t a political siding to us. It is an act to preserve modern Turkey and grant a better future for next generations.  Yaman says that it is vital for people of Turkey to implement on what is good for the country’s future before political ideologies and/or visions. She says this is why Artı-Bir stands for being a non-partisan and non-ideological movement so therefore it provides the communities with impartial updates.”

It was also stated that since the initial campaign covers the Turkish referendum, +1 Turkiye platform is already in construction of plans to engage with Turkish speaking communities with seminars, panels and wider services for the Spring/Summer term.

﻿

