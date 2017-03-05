Londra Gazete
“We shall overcome problems by embracing the community”

— 5 Mart 2017

Mr Cınar Ergin.

The new Consul General of Turkey in London gives his first interview to Londra Gazette.

Stating his past years of service in London as a member of Turkish Embassy in London, Mr Ergin extended his happiness through seeing the Turkish speaking communities’ effectuality in the UK.

“As diplomats, we strive to strengthen the relations between two countries alongside serving for our people in this country by also being a part of our people’s lives through being there for them should they need us. We are always in search for future plans to enhance our economic and sociologic structures.”

“DESPITE THE LIMITS…”

Promising that he shall always be in touch with the community and people, despite the Turkish Consulate’s limited structure along with the lack of staff. “We will always be there for our people to come up with solutions to their concerns”

“BREXIT AND POSSIBLE EFFECTS”

Also tackling the UK’s historic referendum aftermath, Brexit, Mr Cinar wants to assure everyone that Brexit’s possible bad side effects shall be taken into account and we’ll also look at ways in which we can benefit from Brexit as well. Mr Cinar said that it is important for them to ensure the prospective collaboration between the community and the Embassy as it is vital to maintain the trust and the effectuality of working together.

