A new bridge to intertwine Britain and Turkey

— 6 Mart 2017

06

Europe Turkish Trade Union is to be one of the bridges between Turkey and Britain.

As a successful company that has been serving as a trade consultancy and accountant, Turkish Business Consultancy & Accountancy Services has set off an enterprise that aims to bring Turkey and many European and Middle Eastern countries together. The project’s leader, Murat Zengin, gave a special presentation at his Office with the attendance of many distinguished guests from different fields like law, accountancy and wider business.

Mr Zengin said they will stand for being a helper for people in Turkey to break in to the European industries.

“We will look at ways which young people can find new jobs, attend new projects and of creating a great social, cultural and business life between Turkey and some other countries.”

Mr Zengin also said that it will be important for their Project to seek new small or medium sized businesses so they could lead projects to find customers and shores where they can meet more creativity. The enterprise also will be there fır young people to find ways for a better retirement process, fresh jobs and career exposure.

﻿

