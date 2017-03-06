Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / “Britain and Turkey cannot waive one another”

— 6 Mart 2017

Mr Aytug Goksu

Turkey’s London trade secretary Aytuğ Göksu, tackled the post Brexit agendas along with Turkey and Britain relations and the ongoing updates on the customs union agreement.

Stating that the current economic agendas are quite interesting as 2016 has seen the slowest growth after the 2008 global crisis. Mr Göksu said a wide range of countries are now being very “protective” over economies with populist political streams are more trending.

“CUSTOMS UNION AGREEMENT ON UPDATES”

In the wake of Brexit which widely affected many countries outside the UK, Mr Göksu said there are recently new developments to be analysed.

“Our priority is to ensure Turkey gets no affects or the minimal negative affect over Brexit. Therefore as two countries we are in the process of administrating a series of connections and meetings to make sure our relations go smoothly and not any different and how it was before Brexit. Moreover, due to these major changes in the EU as Turkey we are bound to go into an reorganisation to our 20 year old Customs Union Agreement with the Europe. I can say that we are not in the process to sign a new agreement.

Mr Göksu also stated that it is unforeseeable to determine what Brexit’s aftermaths can be on the economy. As it is now seen as a negative movement for the British economy, tables may turn radically. For now we have to consider the fact that Europe is quite significant for Turkey and therefore we need to ensure the dynamics should go smoothly.

