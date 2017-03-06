“We want fair funding for all schools”

As network of parents from some of the least and most funded schools in England, the initiative “Fair Funding for All Schools” organised a panel at the Park View school in North London, bringing councillors, politicians and families together to tackle the school funding cuts.

By harnessing parent voices through a national petition and setting up local parent groups, FFFAS is planning to bring pressure to bear in Westminster through an effective political lobbying and media strategy. On last Tuesday, the initiative led a panel on the prospective ideas and how to raise voices towards Westminster to put an end to more cuts and potential crises. Amongst speakers, were David Lammy MP, Haringey Leader Claire Kober, Jo Yurky from FFFAS and National Union of Teachers’ General Secretary Kevin Courtney.

Jo Yurky, from FFFAS said: “It’s our choice to make; do nothing or do something.” She also remarked the fact that families should immediately get more active by joining the petitions, writing their MPs and just getting louder to raise voices. Kevin Courtney, from NUT on the other hand said: “98% of schools in England will be worse off in real terms in 2020”

Haringey Council Leader Claire Kober also said the council is facing major cuts from the government. It was understood by the vast majority of attendees that the main problem arises from the clashes between councils and the government.

To follow prospective events from FFFAS, please visit www.fairfundingforallschools.org