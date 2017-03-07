Thugs caught stabbing men in the head outside bar

THUGS knifed a man standing outside a bar – before running away and stabbing three others outside another club.

The two attackers started talking to a man outside the Socilate Bar, in Muswell Hill, at 3.40am on Saturday, January 28 when they suddenly launched an attack.

One of the men grabbed a knife and the duo ran off, before stabbing three others outside the Metropolitan Bar a short distance down the road.

The first victim, believed to be in his late 20s, received cuts to his head. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man needed surgery for an ear injury and the third received slash injuries to his head.

A 34-year-old man took a taxi to hospital before an ambulance arrived after being stabbed in the neck.

CCTV footage has been released of the men people would like to speak to. They are white men, in their late 20s to early 30s.

DC Rob Wrightson of Haringey CID said: “This was a violent, unprovoked knife attack on several people out enjoying their night which could have had more tragic consequences.

“We are keen to trace the people in the CCTV and speak to anybody else who witnessed the incident, or who may have information about what happened.”