Turnpike lane knife victim ‘stabbed to death for his phone and watch’

A young man ambushed and stabbed in the chest was stripped of his phone and his watch as he lay dying in the street, his devastated family said today.

Omar Raza, 23, was set upon after parking his silver BMW convertible in a cul-de-sac in Wood Green, north London, in broad daylight.

He fled on foot into nearby Downhills Park Road, a street of terraced family homes near Turnpike Lane station, where he collapsed on a doorstep.

Paramedics battled for 40 minutes to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3pm last Wednesday.

Murder detectives today issued a fresh appeal for witnesses as they try to piece together MR Raza’s movements in his last hours.

Mr Raza, 27, said: “They took his phone and watch, nothing else. Nobody can believe that for this small reason somebody would do this.

“Everyone in Walthamstow knew him – old men and young kids. This is what I don’t understand. I think somebody planned to get rid of him, but we don’t know why.”

Mr Raza said his friend Raja Rashid Ali was stabbed to death by a gang wielding knives, chains and baseball bats who dragged him from his car in Dagenham last year.

He said his brother had not been working but would help their elderly mother around the house.

He added: “Mum collapsed when she saw the body. Dad says he’s lost his right hand.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bonner from the Homicide and Major Crime Command today appealed for witnesses of the attack to come forward.

He said: “Omar had travelled to Ivatt Way in a silver convertible BMW, which is where we believe he was first attacked.

“I am keen to establish exactly what time he arrived there and why.

“We then believe the victim ran from the car and into Downhills Park Road, possibly being chased by the suspect. If you were in the area and saw anything please get in contact with us.”

Three teenagers aged 17,18 and 19 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.