Londra Gazete
Son haberler
9 Mart 2017 - Tuğrul Türkeş Londra’da temaslarda bulundu
9 Mart 2017 - ‘Nefes’ olmak için el ele verecekler
9 Mart 2017 - “Brexit AB ile ticaret yapan gıda firmalarının maliyetini artıracak”
9 Mart 2017 - UETD-UK’den, yeni Başkonsolos Ergin’e ‘Hoşgeldiniz’ yemeği
8 Mart 2017 - Quo vadis AB?
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Joan Ryan reserves a 90-minute debate over Turkey

Joan Ryan reserves a 90-minute debate over Turkey

— 9 Mart 2017

MP Joan Ryan.

On Thursday 9th March from 3 – 4.30pm, Joan Ryan MP has secured a 90 minute debate in Parliament to discuss the human rights and political situation in Turkey.

The debate will provide an important opportunity for Members of Parliament to consider and discuss the anti-democratic measures in Turkey following the failed coup which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to turn into an opportunity to further cement his rule. There will also be an opportunity to discuss the forthcoming national referendum in April on a proposed new constitution – the result of which could provide sweeping new powers to the Turkish President.

Joan Ryan MP, the Member of Parliament for Enfield North says:

“It has been over four and a half years since MPs have had a full debate in Parliament on issues relating to Turkey.

So much has happened during that time – particularly since last July – and it is clear that there is a deep level of cross party interest and concern amongst parliamentarians regarding the current situation in Turkey. MPs from all sides of the House of Commons supported the debate application.

The debate will allow MPs to reaffirm their strong support for democracy, the rule of law and human rights in the country and to question the UK Government on how they will seek to promote these values in our important relationship with Turkey.”

 

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 39
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

09 Mart 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 836

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close