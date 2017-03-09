Joan Ryan reserves a 90-minute debate over Turkey

On Thursday 9th March from 3 – 4.30pm, Joan Ryan MP has secured a 90 minute debate in Parliament to discuss the human rights and political situation in Turkey.

The debate will provide an important opportunity for Members of Parliament to consider and discuss the anti-democratic measures in Turkey following the failed coup which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to turn into an opportunity to further cement his rule. There will also be an opportunity to discuss the forthcoming national referendum in April on a proposed new constitution – the result of which could provide sweeping new powers to the Turkish President.

Joan Ryan MP, the Member of Parliament for Enfield North says:

“It has been over four and a half years since MPs have had a full debate in Parliament on issues relating to Turkey.

So much has happened during that time – particularly since last July – and it is clear that there is a deep level of cross party interest and concern amongst parliamentarians regarding the current situation in Turkey. MPs from all sides of the House of Commons supported the debate application.

The debate will allow MPs to reaffirm their strong support for democracy, the rule of law and human rights in the country and to question the UK Government on how they will seek to promote these values in our important relationship with Turkey.”