Nevabuselik serenades towards the Spring

— 9 Mart 2017

 

London’s well known Turkish Classical Music choir Nevabuselik, met with music lovers. The band played their first live show of 2017 in Palmers Green, with a wide range of selections from Turkish Classical music, bu also references to the women’s day.

