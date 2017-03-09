Unforgettable staff of Cypriot Elderly & Disabled Group retires

The two unforgettable staff of Haringey Council’s Cypriot Elderly & Disabled Group, Hülya Özyiğit and Androulla Hanna retires after almost 30 years of service.

As a home for mostly Cypriot old and disabled, Cypriot Elderly & Disabled Group welcomes everyone from every ethnic group. Hülya Özyiğit, as a member for 29 years and Androulla Hanna for 22 years, enriched the organisation by their constand and enduring enthusiasm of help and friendliness.

The duo celebrated their retiring at the Cyprus House.

The CEDG’s Primary aim is to prevent isolation through providing a comprehensive day care service that caters and focuses on the needs of young adult/elderly disabled Greek Cypriots/Turkish Cypriots, Maronites & Armenians living in Haringey and neighbouring boroughs.

Mission Statement:

“To improve the independence of services users and prevent further physical and mental deterioration through providing grouped day support/activities and services where users social, physical, intellectual, emotional, cultural, linguistic, and religious needs are respected and catered for, and where the service is offered in a sensitive and caring manner with users dignity, health, well-being in their quality of life is the prime consideration”