Bozca-Der Youth on the new season projects

As being London’s one of the biggest community centre for Turkish speaking communities, Bozca-Der hosted a breakfast event bringing many families together along with accommodating the youth branch, for them to get on with the new year’s prospective plans.

As many families and guests enjoyed the classical Turkish breakfast selections, the Youth Group also took the time to reinvent and organise the new year Project which has a wide range of different enterprises like cultural and arty projects to seminars, panels and sporty activities.

Speaking to Londra Gazete, chair of Bozca-Der Youth Branches Özlem Köroğlu said there many activities on the horizon for Bozca-Der youth.

Alongside getting on with the plans, Bozca-Der Youth also welcomed new faces in the community as Miss Köroğlu stated that it is very important for them to welcome new faces into the community.

Miss Köroğlu also said that the nearest plans for the nearest time is planned as Easter with top golf, cinema and or theatres in the plans. Remarking that the community is always striving to gain new members, Miss Köroğlu said that are utterly happy to be expanding and being a voice to the Turkish speaking youth.

Bozca-Der is located in the Old Library Building, Crompton Crescent, London N17 7LD