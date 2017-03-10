An estimated 250,000 people took to the streets of London today in one of the biggest NHS rallies in history.

The OurNHS march came as the health service faces an unprecedented crisis, with £20billion of cuts demanded by the Government by 2020 . Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Unite general secretary Len McCluskey spoke to protesters from Parliament Square in Westminster.

Bernie Sanders’ brother Larry, singer Billy Bragg and Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh were also among the supporters.

The national demonstration began in Tavistock Square at noon and participants marched to Parliament Square for 2pm for the speeches. Thousands have come to London for the march on trains and coaches from Liverpool, Manchester, Preston, Southampton, Portsmouth, Norwich, Cambridge, Derby, Nottingham, Brighton, Bristol, Exeter, Birmingham, Stoke, Newcastle, Carlisle, Leeds, Sheffield, York and the Isle of Wight.

Unite leader Len McCluskey tweeted from the protest, saying: “I’m marching because I am furious. Tories destroying the greatest gift the people of this country have created #SaveOurNHS.”

The union says “hospitals, GPs, mental health, ambulance and community services are on their knees”.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “We are committed to the NHS which is why we’re investing £10bn in its own plan for the future, including £4bn extra this year to transform services and improve standards of care.”

The Conservative Party and Downing Street have been approached for comment.

DAY-MER WAS AS WELL SEEN ON THE FRONT ROWS

As it is known the government cuts precisely affect the Turkish speaking communities, one of the biggest platforms for the Turkish and Kurdish speaking communities in London, Day-Mer also was seen in the leading sections of the crows.