Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / UETD welcomes the new Consul General to London

UETD welcomes the new Consul General to London

— 10 Mart 2017

UETD UK Regional Administration Committee and Youth Branches organised a warm welcome dinner for Çınar Ergin, who has been recently appointed as the new Consul General to London. AKP Foreign Affairs Vice-President İsmail Emrah Karayel was also present during the event.

Mr Ergin, in his speech thanked very deeply to the UETD UK for their warm welcoming and dedication for such an event, remarking the UETD’s existence and work is utterly precious for the Turkish speaking communities living in the UK. Mr Ergin also highlighted that the Consulate’s doors aew always open for the communities, should they seek any help, clarification and advice.

Getting on with his speech then, AKP Foreign Relations Vice-President and Kayseri MP İsmail Emrah Karayel also thanked the UETD UK for their hospitality. Referring to the UETD Youth, Mr Karayel said a better future relies upon dynamic, hard-working and vigilant young people’s enterprises.

Listening to the members’ comments upon the ending of the event, both Mr Karayel and Mr Ergin embraced the community by answering their questions.

