English Scouts with big hearts by helping Syrian children

Stanley’s Own Cubs Scouts team met with the Turkish Ambassador to London, Abdurrahman Bilgiç, presenting 100 football balls to be given to the Syrian children sheltered in Turkey.

The head of the scouts group Ruth Farmers, personally thanked Ambassador Bilgiç for Turkey’s hospitality for Syrian children.

“THESE CHILDREN ARE OUR FUTURE”

Ambassador Bilgiç, in his speech remarked how important to have the youth being mindful about the current affairs. He said:

“These children are our future and I am so happy to be a part of this social movement.”

The event ended with children getting a football ball signed by the ambassador in return of an official scout badge presented to Ambassador Bilgiç.