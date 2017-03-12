An evening of support to cancer patients in London

Parting their ways from the “Help Those With Cancer Association” charity, Cypriot Nurten Mehmet, Şenel Mehmet, Aydın Hasan and Nazan Mustafa initiated their own campaign and fundraising night through their own labour in hopes of being a voice and remedy for those who are living with cancer in Cyprus.

Presented by Neslihan Çakır, the night was joined by 250 people. The night also welcomed musicians Bora Serbülent and Kerem Ergen with their festive music by also references to cancer awareness. Turkish Cypriot Dr. Teoman Sırrı also made a speech on cancer awareness.

Dr. Sırrı draw attention to those who live with cancer in Cyprus and how it is to be going through with the conditions that cancer brings with itself. He thanked the attendees for their time and awareness to fundraise this event along with spreading the word.

“WE PART OUR WAYS DUE TO PRIVATE REASONS”

Answering questions on why the group left Help Those With Cancer Association charity, Nurten Mehmet referred to the incident as a result of private reasons. Mehmet reassured the guests that they shall be carrying on their philanthropic work separately.