Londra Gazete
Son haberler
12 Mart 2017 - Eğitim ve çalışma olarak İngiltere, kültür olarak Türkiye
12 Mart 2017 - Fedakar kadınlara ‘Vatan’ vefası
12 Mart 2017 - Kıbrıs Türk Kültür Derneği 40. yılını kutladı
12 Mart 2017 - İngiliz izci çocuklardan Suriyeli çocuklar için örnek duyarlılık
11 Mart 2017 - Kutsal topraklara yolculuk Nisan ayında başlıyor
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / An evening of support to cancer patients in London

An evening of support to cancer patients in London

— 12 Mart 2017

Parting their ways from the “Help Those With Cancer Association” charity, Cypriot Nurten Mehmet, Şenel Mehmet, Aydın Hasan and Nazan Mustafa initiated their own campaign and fundraising night through their own labour in hopes of being a voice and remedy for those who are living with cancer in Cyprus.

Presented by Neslihan Çakır, the night was joined by 250 people. The night also welcomed musicians Bora Serbülent and Kerem Ergen with their festive music by also references to cancer awareness. Turkish Cypriot Dr. Teoman Sırrı also made a speech on cancer awareness.

Dr. Sırrı draw attention to those who live with cancer in Cyprus and how it is to be going through with the conditions that cancer brings with itself. He thanked the attendees for their time and awareness to fundraise this event along with spreading the word.

“WE PART OUR WAYS DUE TO PRIVATE REASONS”

Answering questions on why the group left Help Those With Cancer Association charity, Nurten Mehmet referred to the incident as a result of private reasons. Mehmet reassured the guests that they shall be carrying on their philanthropic work separately.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 64
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

09 Mart 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 836

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close