Turkish Community Workshop tackles the Wood Green’s future

An exclusive workshop for the Turkish speaking communities in Wood Green area took place on last Monday, tackling the Wood Green Action plan which foresees an urban transformation to the area.

The consultation that specifically designed for Turkish speaking communities to attend and have their saying, allowerd the participants to see what others are saying about the proposal, discuss issues and ideas. Based on community feedback, Haringey Council’s vision for Wood Green is that it will be north London’s most prosperous and liveable town centre. The conculsation was also joined by Haringey Council’s Head of Regeneration Beth Kay and Cabinet Member for the Environment Councillor Peray Ahmet along with Eamonn Enfland and Jo Salter from the Public Voice London.

The Project foresees a future inwhich It will combine outstanding places for people to shop, socialise and create, with a wide range of businesses. It is also hoped to be a focus for opportunity and growth, a productive economic capital for Haringey where people can come together, exchange ideas and create new services and products.

Haringey Council’s and also the Public Voice London’s vision for Wood Green hopes to deliver significant change including 7,700 new homes and 4,000 new jobs.

“THE STRUCTURE OF THE PROJECT”

The common concern amongst the participants was seen to be the aftermath of the project, whether they could still live in their houses or what the house prices will look like after the project. Peray Ahmet, from Haringey Council also remarked the importance of house prices as the Turkish speaking communities’ investment to the area has been ourstanding over the past few years.

“I LIKE THE PLANS BUT I DON’T WANT TO LOSE MY HOME”

Upon the end of consultation, a participant indicated that she liked the plans however she is reluctant on the tendency of stakeholders as she fears of losing her home to the regeneration. Councillor Peray Ahmet reassured the participants that in no any circumstance that the houseowners shall be chucked out but they shall be provided with alternative solutions like a brand new home or an alternative rent payment.

“OUR URGENT NEED IS NEW HOMES, NOT MORE SHOPS”

Another concern amongst the Turkish community referred to the need of new houses/rooms as the prices for housing have been a central concerns for the Turkish communities. A participant also remarked that the majority of the Area Action Plan’s investment should be focused on more houses rather than opening ways for more shops.

The staff from both Haringey Council and Public Voice London advised the community members to visit https://woodgreen.commonplace.is for future participation into the consultation by leaving comments and sharing their thoughts.