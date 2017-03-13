Car thief jailed in London after revealed chain robberies

A car thief has been jailed after he stole a string of high value cars by posing as a customer interested buying them.

Waseem Manzoor, 43, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four years at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 2 after carrying out 19 vehicle thefts across London.

Mazoor had admitted to stealing the cars after finding victims through car sale adverts in the trade press listings.

After arranging a viewing, he would trick the victim out of the vehicle during a test drive and make off in the car.

The thefts took place between May and October last year, including one in Wanstead, two in Chadwell Heath, one in Forest Gate, one in Manor Park and one in Enfield.

The cars stolen, mainly Mercedez Benz and one Audi, have never been recovered.

Manzoor was arrested on October 26 after he had been circulated by police as a wanted man.

Sergeant Matt Taylor of the team said: “This is an example of outstanding police work that has taken a prolific offender off the streets.

“Manzoor has bought misery to many people and has caused a negative impact on many people’s lives.

“At no stage has he offered assistance to help recover the stolen vehicles. I hope this will restore confidence within the community.”