Pedestrian in hospital after crash with car in Haringey

A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a car.

The man, in his early 50s, was walking along High Road, at the junction with Seven Sisters Road, in Haringey at 9.20pm on Saturday (March 4), when he was hit.

Medics took him to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver stopped at the scene, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact officers at Haringey via 101.