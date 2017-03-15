Cyprus will be presented at this festival

Britain Cyprus Turkish Charities Association (İngiltere Kıbrıs Türk Dernekleri Konseyi) is about to set a special festival celebrating the 100th year of migration from Cyprus to UK UNDER THE NAME “Cyprus Turkish Culture Festival”. The that will take place in Chingford on 25 June 2017, will be the biggest Cypriot Turkish-led organisation so far.

“THE BIGGEST ONE SO FAR”

Stating that the council stands for being the one unifying force that brings UK based Turkish Cypriot charities and foundations, the President of CTCA Leyla Kemal says: “Our primary aim is to bring all Turkish Cypriot charities and organisations under our umbrella.” Kemal, also highlighted the fact of that the upcoming festival will be one of its kind and therefore the project team are working vigilently to provide a great festival where culture, music, art and happiness intertwine.

SUPPORT FROM THE COMMUNITY IS NEEDED

“For a century we have migrated to places to create our little Cyprus. We brought art, culture and solidarity to the places we went and managed to survive to stand tall and stronger.” Says Leyla Kemal. Kemal also stated that especially businesses in the UK are expected to help the upcoming event.

The festival will take place at Chingford Rugby Club in Lea Valley Playing Fields Chingford, E4 8AW. The festival will welcome Örge Volkan and Bora Serbülent and musicians alongside foody, historical, cultural and touristic wonders as well.

CTCA CALLS FOR GEENRAL ASSEMBLY

Moreover, CTCA calls out for all members to attend the financial general assembly taking place on 12 March 2017 at the Turkish Cypriot Community Association building on 628-630 Green Lanes, Haringay N8 0SD