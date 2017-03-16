14 March Doctor’s Day celebrated in the Parliament

Association of Turkish Speaking Health Professionals in the UK (ITSEB) carried on the events regarding the 14 March Doctor’s Day with an exclusive Parliamentary event with the attendance of doctors and MPs.

Attending to the event were ITSEB President Dr. Ali Demirbağ, Dr. Ertan Erel, Dr. Ali Juma, Dr. Serap Akmal, Britain Alevi Federation President İsrafil Erbil and Baykal Suruk, Labour MP Catherine West, Haringey Mayor Ali Gül Özbek, Conservative MP David Burrows and Turkish Republic Vice – Consul General Fatih Topçu.

SYRIAN CHILDREN’S HEALTH WAS TACKLED

Dr. Ali Demirbağ also tackled their concern over the health of Syrian children at the meeting by thanking the committee for allowing him to bring up such an issue. Dr. Demirbağ also highlighted one of their upcoming trips to the refugee camps in Turkey in which 3 million refugees are sheltered in, in this May.