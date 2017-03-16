The great Gallipoli will be remembered in London

The upcoming 18 March Gallipli Martrys Remembrance Day will held in Portsmouth Turkish Sea Martrydom.

The event will take place on this 18 March Saturday at 13.00 in in Portsmouth Turkish Sea Martyrdom with both passion and equally sadness. There have been several press releases published by Turkish Embassy and other Turkish authorities on the upcoming day.

1

FROM 18 MARCH TO 15 JULY

The Turkish Embassy in London published a written statement on the upcoming event, in which it suggests that there will also be a part in the programme that is devoted to remembering the martyrs from the 15 July coup attempt in Turkey.

FREE TRAVELS FROM NORTH AND SOUTH LONDON

Çanakkale Remembrance Platform (ÇAP) and Federation of Turkish Associations in the UK announced that they will be providing free of charge travelling opportunities for those commuting from North or South London.

The arranged buses will depart from North London’s Manor House station at 8AM as South Londoners will be able to depart from Catford at 09.30AM. Those who are willing to use the free commutes from North London are advised to call 07788 908 803 and for South London 07957 221 924.