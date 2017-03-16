TWPA extends a heartful hand to little Nefes

Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association organised a fundraising event for 6-year old Nefes who is in treatment for cancer in Germany.

The President of the association, Sinem Arica remarked the importance of the fundraising as it stands for being one of the core elements and missions of TWPA, by saying it is vital to reach far-shores like Cyprus and Turkey and lend hands to people who are in need.

Young Nefes Demirpençe, who is only 6 years old at the moment was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a kind of cancer which led the Demirpençe family to seek treatment in Ankara. Sine Turkish government covered a part of Nefes’ treatment fees, Demirpençe family is now in Germany for further treatments.

Talking to Nefes via Facetime, TWPA members extended their warmest wishes to Nefes by successfully fundraising 500 pounds for Nefes’ prospective hospital and treatment fees. Sinem Arica, also took the moment to personally thank the local press reporters for their dedication throughout the fundraising’s promotion phase, stating that the local press played a crucial role promoting Nefes’ case and let people know about it.